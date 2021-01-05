A break in the cloud cover brings a day of sunshine

Patchy valley fog continues this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 am for our Wisconsin counties. The abundant moisture has created frosty windshields, so allow a few extra minutes to clear your view.

Fog will lift through the early parts of the day to allow for the sunshine to return! Sunshine will be short-lived but will be paired with the above-average trend. Today highs will be in the low 30s with an average of 26 degrees.

Quickly overnight overcast skies return as low pressure develops to the west. This system will miss the Coulee Region but can’t rule out a few flurries throughout the day.

For the rest of the week, it will be hard to find the sunshine. But as the region stays under the cloud cover, heating stays in place. This means there will be a small variability in temperatures. Highs will be above average from the low to mid-30s and lows in the lower 20s.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett