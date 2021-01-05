China state news agency urges end to long work hours in tech

BEIJING (AP) — China’s official Xinhua News Agency is calling for shorter work hours in the country’s tech sector following the sudden death last week of a young employee at a leading e-commerce platform. Xinhua said in a brief editorial posted Tuesday on its Twitter-like Weibo account that the incident refocused attention on “the pain of an abnormal culture of overtime.” It said dreams should be pursued through striving, but workers’ legitimate rights and interests should not be sacrificed and employers may be breaking the law in encouraging health-sapping overwork. The editorial follows the Dec. 29 death of a 22-year-old employee of Pinduoduo as she was walking home with a colleague at 1:30 a.m.