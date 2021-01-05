Egypt’s leader meets US treasury chief ahead of Sudan visit

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has met with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in Cairo, ahead of Mnuchin’s first visit to Sudan since the end of Khartoum’s pariah status. The office of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a statement Tuesday the president and Mnuchin discussed mutual and regional issues, including the latest developments in talks with Sudan and Ethiopia over a disputed dam that Ethiopia is building over the Blue Nile River. The three Nile Valley countries met Sunday in the latest push by South Africa, the current chairman of the African Union, which is mediating a deal between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.