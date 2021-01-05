EXPLAINER: How will voting objections play out in Congress?

On Wednesday, the latest extraordinary development in an extraordinary election will unfold. In a joint session of Congress designed as a ceremonial affirmation to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, some Republicans — but hardly all of them — are vowing to object to voting results in one or more states. Despite no evidence, they accuse the elections of being fraudulent. But the effort is all but certain to fail. That’s because there’s a robust bipartisan majority in both the House and the Senate to accept the results of the election as they’ve been certified by the states.