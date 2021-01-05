Skip to Content

For media following Georgia, nail-biting and lots of numbers

New
10:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a tense night for news organizations that gave Tuesday’s vote count for the Georgia Senate runoffs the type of intense attention that the presidential election received. With wall-to-wall coverage, cable news networks displayed an avalanche of numbers, edgy nerves and a lot of Steve Kornacki. He and CNN’s John King dominated their networks with intense number crunching. At the same time networks were portraying the race as a tossup, some online coverage was becoming increasingly bullish on the Democrats. If Democrats win the two Georgia races, they effectively take control of the U.S. Senate.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content