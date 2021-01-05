Grey wolves off the endangered species list

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Federal protection of the grey wolf ended on January 4, meaning they are no longer on the endangered species list.

The wolf population in both Minnesota and Wisconsin has actually been healthy for years, but national populations are now healthy enough for no more federal protection.

The wolves will now be managed solely by state and tribal authorities. According to the DNR's latest population surveys, Minnesota has the largest wolf population in the lower 48, estimated at around 2,700. The Wisconsin DNR's latest wolf population estimation comes in at just over 1,000 wolves (mainly confined to the northern portion of the state, with some in Jackson and Monroe counties in our area).

Minnesota DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Dan Stark says a healthy wolf population is important to the ecosystem as a whole.

"Wolves certainly contribute to the overall biodiversity of our state. They're a native species that were here historically and considered an important keystone species," said Stark. "Where wolves exist and where they occur it tends to be a good indication that the landscape is pretty healthy if it can support that species."

He also said that wolves will often times take out prey that are sick.

"There can be benefits to the landscape from wolves where they maybe displace their prey species in a little different way. Also consider that they remove older or sick animals on the landscape," said Stark.

Delisting the wolf means changes for livestock and pet owners in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Aggressive wolves may be killed under certain circumstances. Those laws and regulations can be found for Wisconsin here and Minnesota here.

Minnesota is not planning for any sort of fall wolf hunt, but Wisconsin on the other hand is.

According to the DNR, Wisconsin will resume its wolf hunt this fall. In past years, the wolf season has lasted from November until February, but that is still up in the air this year. They also aren't sure about the exact harvest quota yet. All details will be ironed out in the coming months.