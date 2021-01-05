Hillview Staff & Residents Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hillview Care Center residents and staff received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Nurse Dana Gibbons was among the first to receive the vaccine and she says hopefully this vaccination can be a light at the end of the tunnel, "It’s a relief. I just can’t say that enough, I know the staff is excited. We are just excited, we are excited for us, our patients, and just happy. This is one step closer and it feels wonderful and I know the residents are happy to get their vaccine too."

Nursing Home Administrator Kelly Kramer also hopes the vaccination will be a light at the end of the tunnel, "This is a big day because we have been feeling a little bit stuck in the last year looking for some solutions to all of this craziness, so today is a huge day something that we can look forward to hoping it’s going to bring some change."

A second wave of vaccinations for staff and remaining residents will happen in early Febuary.