Hong Kong’s top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s outgoing top judge says calls for reform of the city’s judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city’s legal system. Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says that calls for reform based on results that one does not like aren’t acceptable. Chinese officials and state-owned media have in recent weeks accused the semi-autonomous city’s courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong’s mini-constitution in judgments relating to pro-democracy protests last year. Hong Kong’s freedoms have come under pressure as Beijing has asserted more control over the city.