Hospital quickly vaccinates 850 people after freezer fails

UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A hospital in Northern California quickly vaccinated 850 people after a freezer that was holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines failed, prompting officials to do an emergency distribution of the vaccines before they spoiled. An outage Monday left the refrigerator at the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County without power. Cici Winiger, Adventist Health spokeswoman, told the Ukiah Daily Journal, that by the time hospital officials realized the freezer had malfunctioned, they had 2.5 hours to distribute the vaccines. Hundreds of county residents were given the vaccine of vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.