Israeli security guard kills alleged Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an Israeli security officer has shot and killed a Palestinian man who allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank. In a statement, the army said Tuesday the officer spotted the man approaching an intersection. It says he and an Israeli soldier at the scene fired warning shots into the air. It says the suspect threw a knife at the security officer, who then shot the Palestinian. The army said the alleged attacker was pronounced dead.