BREAKING: Kenosha Co. DA: No charges in Jacob Blake shooting

News app viewers can watch here

KENOSHA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kenosha County District Attorney said Tuesday afternoon that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last August will face charges in the case.

"No Kenosha officer will be charged with any criminal offense," said District Attorney Michael Graveley.

He went on to say that there won't be any charges against Jacob Blake as well.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kenosha County District Attorney plans to release his decision on whether to charge the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last August.

The shooting touched off protests around the community.

You can watch it here on the WXOW website, our mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

Gov. Evers mobilizes WI National Guard for Kenosha charging decision

Kenosha prepares for charging decision on police shooting

RELATED: Illinois teen pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest slayings