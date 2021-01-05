Marine Credit Union Foundation’s “Finding HOME” programs shows success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 2014, the Marine Credit Union Foundation has made giving back to the community one of their top priorities.

The Marine Credit Union (MCU) Foundation has donated more than $1 million to over 1,000 worthy causes across Wisconsin, Iowa, and southeast Minnesota. Marine employees have contributed more than $450,00 to the MCU Foundation during that time.

One of the MCU Foundation's most successful ventures has been the Finding HOME program in La Crosse which first launched in 2018. It's a 12-18 month program designed to help families get in to home ownership that do not qualify for it anywhere else.

"We've had 12 families graduate [the Finding HOME program] since May 2018. These families have saved, over an average of 14 months, almost $10,000 per family. They have paid off almost $9,000 of debt per family, and they've raised their credit scores an average of 86 points per person," said MCU Foundation financial literacy counselor Majel Hein.

Hein said that the MCU Foundation is looking to expand the Finding HOME program to communities beyond La Crosse in the coming years.

You can participate in the Finding HOME program by:

- Sending an email to Finding.Home@MarineCU.com

- Go to the Marine Credit Union Foundation website

- Call Majel Hein at (608) 791-1385