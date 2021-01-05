Mild and dry weather will continue.

Clouds take a break…

High pressure allowed dry air to dominate the region today, and temperatures responded by reaching into the 30s. Normals at this time of the year are in the lower to middle 20s.

Fog in the forecast...

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Jackson and Monroe Counties until 9 am tomorrow. Left over low-level moisture will provide the raw material for fog overnight tonight. Visibility in the advisory area will drop to near zero and freezing fog could make roads slippery.

More clouds will develop…

A storm system will be approaching the area tonight and tomorrow spreading clouds into the region. The clouds will stop short of producing any rain or snow for us. That precipitation will stay well to the west and the storm will eventually slide to the south of us.

Above normal weather continues…

Readings will stay above average for the rest of this week despite more clouds. There will be little chance of any rain or snow for us over the next 7 days.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden