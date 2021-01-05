Milwaukee hosts Detroit following Antetokounmpo’s 43-point game

Detroit Pistons (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Detroit Pistons after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Bucks’ 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall and 13-1 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee and Detroit square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 125-115 on Jan. 4. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the victory with 43 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Josh Jackson: out (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.