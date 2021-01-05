No place like home? Host advantage vanished in year of virus

The eight NFL teams guaranteed to host at least one game in the playoffs will have some benefits. The comfort of familiar surroundings and staying in the same time zone can provide a boost. Far-north teams Green Bay and Buffalo have the potential to use winter weather as a weapon against an opponent accustomed to warmer conditions. Make no mistake, though: Home-field advantage all but vanished during the year of the virus. Visiting teams went 128-127-1 during the regular season, the only cumulative winning record since the merger in 1970.