North Korea holds its biggest political event amid crises

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has opened its biggest political event in five years amid what some experts see as the most fraught moment of leader Kim Jong Un’s nine-year rule. The ruling party congress was revived by Kim five years ago after a 36-year hiatus. This one comes as North Korea, one of the world’s poorest countries, faces what Kim has called “huge challenges and difficulties” brought on by an economy hammered by pandemic-related border closings, a spate of natural disasters and harsh U.S.-led sanctions meant to stop the country from putting the finishing touches on its illicit nuclear-tipped missile program. The meeting will also be closely watched by President-elect Joe Biden.