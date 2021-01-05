Pfizer COVID Vaccine made its way to Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The first round of vaccinations made its way Tuesday to the Mayo Clinic facility in Prairie du Chien.

Health professionals said the Pfizer COVID Vaccine is the first step to regaining normalcy to staff and the community.

Lori Waller, a nurse with Mayo Clinic Health System, said Tuesday would be a day to mark down in the history books.

"The COVID virus has made things very complicated and challenging this year. I think this vaccine has provided us with hope for 2021. I think it's the first step to getting back to some sense of normalcy, which I know everyone is anxious for," Waller said. "We have lost many of our elderly patients in the nursing homes and patients in general that we have made connections with. They have not survived the virus."

David DeHart, a Family Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, said the most challenging part about the pandemic for health workers is the limited physical connection they have with patients.

"It has been kind of tough. We are used to being able to see the whole family from grandma down to the new baby for clinic visits," DeHart said. "Having us protected will allow us to provide more care to our community."

Prairie du Chien Mayo Clinic staff said they appreciate the La Crosse Mayo Clinic staff for administering the vaccine injections for Tuesday.

Hospital visitation protocols updated for Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System