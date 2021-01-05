Polley helps UConn pull away and beat Marquette 65-54

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Polley made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points in the second half to help Connecticut pull away and beat Marquette 65-54. Marquette wore black uniforms in support of Jacob Blake, his family and the Kenosha County community. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. The county district attorney’s office announced that it would not seek charges against the police officer involved in the shooting. Polley, who was 0 of 3 from the field in the first half, scored all of his 23 points as UConn outscored Marquette 40-11 in the final 15 minutes. Dawson Garcia had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette.