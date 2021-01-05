Skip to Content

Rochester man identified as assault suspect

Updated
Last updated today at 9:24 pm
9:21 pm Top StoriesCrime and Courts
joey burnham

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who is accused of assaulting an employee at a downtown La Crosse bar is identified.

Joey Burnham, 65, of Rochester, came into the Bodega Brew Pub on December 26. According to La Crosse Police, he is accused of striking a bartender several times before leaving.

Police tell WXOW that Burnham contacted the investigator on the case.

The two are scheduled to meet and Burnham charged. He'll then be released on a signature bond.

Specific charges related to the incident are pending.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

More Stories

Skip to content