Rochester man identified as assault suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who is accused of assaulting an employee at a downtown La Crosse bar is identified.

Joey Burnham, 65, of Rochester, came into the Bodega Brew Pub on December 26. According to La Crosse Police, he is accused of striking a bartender several times before leaving.

Police tell WXOW that Burnham contacted the investigator on the case.

The two are scheduled to meet and Burnham charged. He'll then be released on a signature bond.

Specific charges related to the incident are pending.