‘I’m honored’: America’s longest-serving lawmaker, Fred Risser, retires

MADISON (WKOW) -- As new lawmakers are sworn in at the state Capitol, one is saying goodbye to a lifetime of politics.

Madison Sen. Fred Risser officially retired Monday, after more than six decades in the Legislature. He's 93.

"It's a hard decision where you've been in something for 64 years. It's a quite a change to leave it," he said, ahead of his last day in office. "I enjoyed doing what I was doing, my constituency has been very friendly to me and I've enjoyed working with them. I like the job. But I just felt that maybe it's time to change."

The Democrat is the longest-serving lawmaker - both state and federal - in US history. He was also the last WWII veteran to serve in office.

Risser was first elected to Wisconsin's Assembly in 1956. He went on to a role in the Senate in 1962, where he held leadership positions for decades.

"I've enjoyed my 64 years in the state Legislature. And I'm honored, quite frankly, that my constituency allowed me to represent them that long," Risser said.

When reflecting on the countless laws passed over the years, Risser said it was all important to him.

"All we are is representatives. We're elected to represent people and to try to make society a better place to be," he told our affiliate in Madison.

He's most proud of helping push for the 2010 statewide indoor smoking ban, 10 years of work to renovate the historic state Capitol building, plus his focus on state employees and the UW System.

Risser is the fourth generation in his family to represent the Madison area in the Legislature, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"I was sort of born into the political field," he said. "I have always been raised with the idea that if you have the desire and the ability, that you should participate to help make this a better world, a better state. One way to do it is in public offices."

The past six decades have brought change to the Legislature, according to Risser. It's gotten more diverse and more supported with paid staff members. But it's also become more divisive.

"Partisanship is is quite new, because when I started out you had progressives and conservatives in each party," he said. "That has changed now, so that more of the conservatives are, practically all the conservatives, are in one party and more of the progressives are in the other party."

He still wants to see a change in how Wisconsin's district lines are drawn, which he's been fighting for, for years. He predicts the effort could have a new future in the current Legislature or court system.

"Any reapportionment would probably be better than what we have now, and that'll of course result in the more representative viewpoint in the Legislature. So I'm thinking, while the next two years, are going to be tough ones, I think in four years ahead, I'm real optimistic," he said.

His advice for his successor: keep an open door.

"I think one reason that I was successful, was because I was open to the public," Risser says. "I've been doing that over 64 years. So I got to know a lot of people and they got to know me."

Risser has been staying home during his last year in office, because of the pandemic. He hopes in his retirement he'll be able to spend more time with his family and enjoy the outdoors.