Ten candidates in the race for La Crosse’s next mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ten people are set to appear on the ballot for the February primary for La Crosse Mayor.

The deadline to turn in nomination papers was 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. All candidates needed 200 signatures in order to qualify to be on the ballot.

The City Clerk's office on Tuesday evening released the list of candidates registered for the race who had more than the required number of signatures on their nomination papers.

Each of the ten is hoping to be the person who replaces Tim Kabat, who declined to run for a third term as mayor.

The ten are:

Jessica Olson

Martin Gaul

Mitch Reynolds

Christopher Stolpa

Vicki Markussen

Samuel Schneider

Greg Saliaras

Zebulon Kemp

Joe Konradt

Katherine Blanchard

A February 16 primary narrows the field to the top two candidates. The Spring Election is set for April 6.

In addition, seven city council member races will appear on the April 6 ballot. With the exception of District 9, all the races are contested according to the clerk's office.

Only one incumbent, Doug Happel in District 12, is running for re-election. He faces a challenge from Keonte Turner.

Jessica Olson and Martin Gaul, both current council members, filed notices of noncandidacy to run for mayor instead. Olson represents District 8 while Gaul, the council president, represents District 11.

Gary Padesky from District 7, District 9's Philip Ostrem, and Roger Christians of District 13 all decided not to run for another term on the council.

Paul Medinger, who represented District 10, resigned effective December 11.

Here's a look at who's running for La Crosse City Council:

District 7: Mac Kiel, Victoria McVey

District 8: Mackenzie Mindel, Samuel Deetz

District 9: Chris Woodard

District 10: Rebecca Schwarz, Richard P. Becker

District 11: Jennifer Trost, Richard Korish

District 12: Doug Happel, Keonte Turner

District 13: Chauncy M. Turner, Mark Neumann