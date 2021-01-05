Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, CAM, Anita 61, OT
Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37
West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49
Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, George-Little Rock 33
Creston 71, Clarinda 28
Des Moines Christian 65, Ogden 9
Glidden-Ralston 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 42
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 17
Mason City 85, Marshalltown 22
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Southeast Polk 61, Urbandale 23
Springville 66, Starmont 16
Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 38
West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ppd.
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
Spirit Lake vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Jan 11th.
___
