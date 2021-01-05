VIRUS TODAY: Virus resurges and reshapes itself around world

January is beginning as a grim month as the coronavirus resurges and reshapes itself around the world. It’s filling hospitals anew and shutting down livelihoods as governments impose new lockdowns to keep people apart. Meanwhile, distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial vaccine rollout in many places, including California. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the pace is “not good enough.” Only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated. On the East Coast, Rhode Island emerged as a surprising COVID-19 hot spot last month, briefly posting the highest rate of new cases in the United States.