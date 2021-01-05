WATCH: Coverage of Georgia Senate race

ABC News plans special coverage of the Georgia races tonight at 9:30 p.m. News app viewers can watch it here.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have begun counting the final votes of the nation’s turbulent 2020 election season as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the race was too early to call. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock had a small lead in votes counted, but much of that vote came from ballots cast before Election Day, which generally favor Democratic candidates. That left room for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to catch up as more votes cast on Election Day were added to the count.

(AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appeared at a Republican election event, telling the crowd that “we’re the red wall that is trying to stop socialism in this great state.” Kemp has received withering criticism from President Donald Trump after Trump lost Georgia in the November election. Nevertheless, he showed up at a party for Republican Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on Tuesday night. Part of Kemp’s speech was devoted to memorializing Harrison Deal, a Loeffler campaign worker who died in a car wreck last month while en route to a campaign event. Kemp’s daughter Lucy had dated Deal, and the 20-year-old college student was close to the Kemp family.

By The Associated Press

Most polls have closed in Georgia for voting in the two runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. By law, voters who were in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday will still be allowed to vote. Experts say the two Senate races could be close and warn that the results may not be known for days because of large numbers of mail-in ballots. During November's race, President-elect Joe Biden did not take the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia until days after the polls closed. Several counties in Georgia have polling locations that will stay open late because of a judge's order.

