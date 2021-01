La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Waunakee had Aquinas on the ropes early only to have the Blugolds rally for a 68-50 win in a girls basketball game Tuesday.

Waunakee jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the first half before the Blugolds closed the half on an 11-4 run to close to within 4.

Jacy Weisbrod had 22 points for Aquinas.

Macy Donarski had 20 points and Shea Bahr chipped in 17.

Aquinas made 10 three-pointers on the night.