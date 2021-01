WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - The West Salem Panthers finally hit the floor for their season opener on Tuesday and pulled out a 63-50 win at G-E-T.

Jack Hehli led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points.

G-E-T drops to 0-4 and will try to get their first win on Thursday, January 7th at Westby.

West Salem will look to keep things rolling when they travel to Aquinas on Thursday, January 7th.