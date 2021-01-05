Wisconsin Republicans move forward with virus response bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are moving ahead with a fast-tracked coronavirus response bill that is opposed by Democrats and appears likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly Health Committee plans to vote on the bill after a hearing Tuesday when the public will have its first chance to weigh in. Committee approval will set up a vote on passage in the Assembly on Thursday. The GOP-controlled Senate could also approve it then, which would send the bill to Evers. Republicans and Evers have been unable to agree on COVID-19 response measures since the Legislature last passed a bill nine months ago.