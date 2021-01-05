World Bank sees subdued recovery in 2021 and plenty of risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank on Tuesday forecast that the global economy will see a subdued recovery this year from a devastating pandemic but warned that the near-term outlook is highly uncertain and growth could be harmed if infections keep rising and the rollout of vaccines is delayed. In its new Global Economic Outlook, the World Bank forecast growth this year of 4% following a decline for the global economy of 4.3% in 2020. That was the biggest drop in global output since a contraction of 9.8% in 1945, a decline that was related to the demobilization as World War II was ending.