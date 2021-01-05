Zimmer, Vikes seek stability in brace for Kubiak retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer might have to start his eighth season by hiring yet another offensive coordinator. Gary Kubiak is strongly considering retirement. Zimmer says he’s letting Kubiak take some time to ponder his future. The 59-year-old Kubiak cut off both of his opportunities as a head coach with Houston and Denver because of health issues. The Vikings were fourth in the NFL in yards and 11th in points this season. Kubiak was the fifth play-caller in seven years under Zimmer.