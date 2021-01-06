Albert Roux, major influence on UK’s dining habits, has died

LONDON (AP) — Albert Roux, the French-born chef and restaurateur who along with his late brother Michel had a profound influence on British dining habits, has died. He was 85. His family said in a statement Wednesday that Roux died on Monday after being unwell for a while. The brothers are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid and old-fashioned culinary scene, notably with their opening of Le Gavroche in London in 1967, a restaurant that was frequented by a loyal clientele that included many of the icons of the Swinging Sixties in London. Albert’s son, Michel Roux Jr., who now runs the restaurant, said his father was “a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs.”