Amid Capitol violence, Facebook, YouTube remove Trump video

Facebook has removed a short video of President Donald Trump where he is urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while at the same time keeping up false attacks about the presidential election. YouTube said it has also removed the video, although it could still be found on the service Wednesday afternoon. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” Twitter, meanwhile, has left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it.