Authorities fear 40 dead in east Congo after boat capsizes

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo fear more than 40 people are dead after a motorized wooden boat capsized on Lake Kivu overnight. Officials said that the boat was headed toward the regional capital of Goma when it sank near Kalehe in South Kivu province. According to Delphin Birimbi, head of a civil society group in Kalehe, three bodies have been recovered and more than 40 other people are still missing. Birimbi said the vessel was intended for transporting cargo and should not have had more than 100 people aboard it.