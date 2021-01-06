Watch The Latest: Pence says ‘violence never wins,’ McConnell decries ‘attempted insurrection’ as Congress resumes electoral count

ABC News is providing live coverage of the day's events.

News App viewers can watch the coverage here.

Click here for earlier coverage.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Pence says 'violence never wins,' McConnell decries 'attempted insurrection' as Congress resumes electoral count.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Congress' tally of the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden (all times local):



8:10 p.m.

The Senate has resumed debating the Republican challenge against Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory, more than six hours after pro-Trump mobs attacked the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee.

Scores of Republican representatives and 13 GOP senators had planned to object Wednesday to the electoral votes of perhaps six states that backed Biden. It was unclear whether those objections would continue in light of the day's violent events.

President Donald Trump has falsely insisted that the election was marred by fraud and that he actually won. He reiterated those claims in remarks to thousands of protesters outside the White House early Wednesday and goaded them to march to the Capitol, which many of them did.

The mayhem had forced the House and Senate to abruptly end the day's debates and flee to safety under the protection of police. And it prompted bipartisan outrage as many lawmakers blamed Trump for fostering the violence.

7:55 p.m.

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Grisham says in a statement Wednesday that it was an "honor" to serve the country in the White House and be part of he first lady's "mission" to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump's longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Wednesday's violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

-- AP writer Zeke Miller

7:45 p.m.

The Republican National Committee says it strongly condemns the violence at the Capitol, adding that the violent scenes "do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles."

The RNC is responsible for developing and promoting the Republican political platform. Its statement condemning the violence came hours after Republican President Donald Trump baselessly complained that the election was stripped away "from great patriots." He went on to tell them to "go home with love & in peace."

The group's communications director, Michael Ahrens, says, "What happened today was domestic terrorism."

He says to see the U.S. flag used "in the name of unfounded conspiracy theories is a disgrace to the nation, and every decent American should be disgusted by it."

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress' formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden's victory over him, citing false claims of voter fraud. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to "get rid of the weak Congress people."

7:40 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton says the attack on the U.S. Capitol was fueled over four years of "poison politics" and lit by President Donald Trump.

Clinton said in a statement Wednesday night that the riot at the Capitol resulted from a combination of deliberate disinformation that created distrust in the system and pit Americans against one another.

He wrote, "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost."

His wife, Hillary Clinton, lost a bitter election to Trump in 2016 and conceded to him immediately. Trump has refused to accept his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in November and is trying to cast him as an illegitimate president.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress' formal approval of Biden's win. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to "get rid of the weak Congress people" and saying, "get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength."

7:20 p.m.

A West Virginia lawmaker took video of himself and other supporters of President Donald Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.

In the video by Republican Del. Derrick Evans, later deleted from his social media page, he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"We're in! Keep it moving, baby!" he said in a packed doorway amid Trump followers holding flags and complaining of being pepper sprayed. Once inside, Evans could be seen on video milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding, and yelled, "No vandalizing!"

State House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Evans will need to "answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today."

He said he has not spoken to Evans yet about his involvement.

The delegate from Wayne County said in a statement later on Facebook that he was heading back to West Virginia and "was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history."