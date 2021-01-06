Convalescent plasma donations needed

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - According to the CDC, over 170 thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported on January 5. Doctors at UW Health say this means there's still a critical need for convalescent plasma donations.

After recovering from a family COVID-19 outbreak, UW Health Pediatrician Dr. Jasmine Zapata said she wanted to do whatever she could to help others going through the struggle of fighting the virus. Her answer, donating convalescent plasma.

"One out of 800 black Americans die from COVID 19 and for me personally I saw it as a privilege and a blessing and an honor that I'm still alive and I don't take that lightly," said Zapata. "Right now I know that there are people all across Wisconsin who are critically ill in the hospital and the life saving plasma that I can donate could change their lives, impact their families and that was one of the reasons I knew I had to donate."

Doctors say that plasma donated by people who've recovered from COVID-19 has antibodies. It can basically be used as a booster to help fight the virus for those that are sick said UW Health Convalescent Plasma Program Director Dr. William Hartman.

"They've got this super power that lives in their blood that we are able to use in hospitalized patients with COVID to try and make them better," said Hartman.

While vaccines are being rolled out, people are still getting infected and people are still in the hospital. Both doctors say plasma is still very much needed.

"There's a critical shortage of convalescent plasma in many places across WI and it's still a very important tool in our toolbox to fight this pandemic and save lives," said Zapata.

"I've been trying to emphasize that this is a way the community can try and save the community," said Hartman.

If you've had COVID-19 and fully recovered, you can donate your plasma. Both doctors suggest signing up through the American Red Cross, which can be found here.

If you have not had COVID-19, they still could really use your blood. The FDA says one blood donation can save up to three lives, and COVID-19 has really impacted the nation's blood supply.