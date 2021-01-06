UW Health says Midwest is in critical need of convalescent plasma

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a "critical need" for convalescent plasma donation to help patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, UW Health officials say.

Convalescent plasma is from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“There is a critical shortage of convalescent plasma in the Midwest,” said Dr. William Hartman, director of UW Health’s convalescent plasma program. “There are many ways the public can help reduce the impact of the virus. Getting a vaccine when it is available is of course very valuable to ourselves and others. Donating this plasma once you’ve recovered from COVID-19 can help treat others battling the virus. We have to use all the tools we can.”

UW Health pediatrician and newborn hospitalist at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Dr. Jasmine Zapata, recently recovered from COVID-19 and donated her convalescent plasma.

“There is a lot of talk about vaccines, but while we wait for them to be widely available it is critically important to continue to donate plasma, and I encourage people who have recovered to join me. I am happy to do my part and raise awareness,” said Zapata.

Those who've recovered from COVID- 19 and would like to learn more about donating their plasma are asked to call UW Health at (608) 262-8300.

