Dems’ Georgia alliance is diverse and broad. Is it durable?

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump came to the north Georgia mountains Monday night ostensibly to goose turnout in the surrounding conservative strongholds and stave off strong Democratic challengers who threatened the GOP’s Senate majority in two runoff elections. It didn’t work, as Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler to claim a Senate majority on the strength of a broad coalition. Across the state, even where Trump rallied, Democrats did a better job in the runoffs of nearly matching their November than Republicans did. The victories come after years of organizing work by the Democratic Party and its allies.