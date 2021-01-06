Easy Recipes for you to make in January!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After the holiday season, do you craving some easy, economical, tasty recipes to get your family through the week? Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council provides Beef Checkoff recipes that don't require a lot of ingredients or dirty dishes.

Ingredients

1 pound beef Top Round or Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak

3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

Cooking

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic. Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

Salt and pepper

1 cup prepared salsa

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted, drained well

8 small flour tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

3/4 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

Cooking

Heat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper, as desired.Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness. Stir in salsa, beans and corn; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened and heated through. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet, overlapping slightly, if necessary. Sprinkle 1/2 of cheese evenly over tortillas. Spoon beef mixture evenly over cheese; top with remaining cheese and tortillas. Spray top tortillas with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 11 to 13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp. Cut into wedges to serve.

Cook's Tip: Serve with a simple Mexican-style coleslaw of packaged coleslaw tossed with sliced green onions, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.