For media following Georgia, nail-biting and lots of numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a tense night for news organizations that gave Tuesday’s vote count for the Georgia Senate runoffs the type of intense attention that the presidential election received. With wall-to-wall coverage, cable news networks displayed an avalanche of numbers, edgy nerves and a lot of Steve Kornacki. He and CNN’s John King dominated their networks with intense number crunching. At the same time networks were portraying the race as a tossup, some online coverage was becoming increasingly bullish on the Democrats. If Democrats win the two Georgia races, they effectively take control of the U.S. Senate.