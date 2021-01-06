How to keep your home and family safe from invisible gas

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - An odorless, invisible gas could be affecting your family without you even knowing it. Given the amount of time everyone has been forced to stay in their homes recently, there may be long lasting effects.

Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that is naturally occurring and it comes from uranium. It breaks down through a decay process and it can enter homes through cracks and crevices in the foundation.

Registered Sanitarian Nicole Kragness said that this is dangerous because radon can cause lung cancer when exposed to it for long periods of time. If it's in your home, you are constantly being exposed.

"It is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, and with people being their homes a lot more this year, we want to encourage people to test for it," said Kragness.

In order to keep everyone in your home safe, they recommend that people test for radon using a test kit for just $10.00. Kragness said you can purchase one at either the health department building downtown, or any county library location.

The kit has to be left in the home for 2-5 days. After that, you mail it in and receive test results in 7-10 days. If the levels of radon in your home are high, they recommend that you get your home treated by a licensed mitigator.

Kragness explained that across the U.S. one-tenth of homes have high radon levels. In the Coulee Region, one-third of homes have high levels so it is very common in the area. Because many have spent so much time in their homes this year, the dangers are increased more than ever.

"A lot of people have spent so much time at home this year. If they do have high radon levels, they are exposed to higher levels of it over, and over again which can increase their risk of developing lung cancer from it," said Kragness.

The La Crosse County Health Department has a free webinar on Tuesday, January 19, at 4 pm to educate people about the dangers of radon and how they can keep their family safe. Attendees will be able to ask questions and learn valuable information. If you are interested in signing up you can through their Facebook page.