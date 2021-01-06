In flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Stock Exchange reinstated plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order from President Donald Trump. The exchange said initially said on Jan. 1 that it would remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. only to withdraw the decision Monday. Trump’s order bars Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military. The NYSE reversed course “following new specific guidance,” according to a statement on Wednesday. Trading in the companies will be suspended after markets close Jan. 11.