Indonesian police kill 2 suspected militants in raid

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of Indonesia’s anti-terrorism police squad have shot and killed two suspected militants who they believe were connected to a deadly suicide attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines, and arrested 18 others. Police say the two men were fatally shot by police Wednesday after they resisted arrest by wielding a machete and an air-rifle during a raid at a house in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province. The suspects were linked to a banned militant organization responsible for a series of attacks in Indonesia, a local affiliate of the Islamic State group known as Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.