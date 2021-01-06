Kaddy’s Kafe owner “cautiously optimistic” about the latest lift on indoor dining regulations

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Kaddy's Kafe owner Lori Kadlec is "cautiously optimistic" about being able to serve at 50% capacity indoors starting Monday.

"I'm just nervous that we're setting ourselves up for, 'Oh good we're going to get back to some sort of normalcy,' only to be shut down again," Kadlec said.

Governor Tim Walz announced that he would loosen up indoor dining restrictions with new guidelines on Wednesday.

"We turned the dial back," (D) Gov. Walz said during his press briefing. "We asked them to sacrifice. We asked the state and the federal government to provide some relief for them because all of the rest of us benefit when those businesses slowed down."

Kadlec had to temporarily lay off employees and compete with Wisconsin restaurants that she said weren't forced to follow the same rules.

"You walk in and no one is wearing a mask," Kadlec said. "Not the servers, not the bartenders and how am I supposed to compete with that?"

The stress motivated her to write Gov. Walz a letter about struggling to compete when she felt she was getting punished for following the rules.

"I'm hoping that I'll get some sort of response. It was a little bit therapeutic in the sense that I told him, 'We're losing our minds here,''' she said.

At his briefing, Gov. Walz said that as long as people follow the new guidelines, restaurants should be able to stay open.