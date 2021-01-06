Kitchen fire at Great Wall Buffet ruled accidental by Sparta fire chief

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- After further investigation, Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold has ruled the cause of the kitchen fire at the Great Wall Buffet accidental.

The Sparta Fire Department responded to reports of a kitchen fire at the Great Wall Buffet on December 29 at around 4:00 p.m. After meeting with investigators, Arnold ruled the cause and origin of the fire was accidental.

According to Arnold, the blaze initially broke out on the kitchen grill as restaurant staff worked on to-go orders. Water and clothing were initially used in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Arnold said the fire then progressed up to the ceiling before spreading to the roof. Reports indicate the first 911 call came from a nearby tavern after the blaze had already gone through the roof.

The restaurant, located at 516 West Wisconsin Street, is insured according to the chief.