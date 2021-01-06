Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl’s killing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl says he will petition the Supreme Court to free his client. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, remains in custody despite the acquittal. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. A decision is expected before the end of the month. Sheikh’s lawyer has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since his acquittal.