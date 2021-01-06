Local vaccine expert says no to COVID Vaccine half-dose

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)- There is national speculation about cutting COVID vaccine doses in half to avoid a shortage, but that's not something Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is considering at this time.

Both the Moderna and Pzizer vaccine require two full doses, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration now warns that anyone who receives one dose must get the other.

A local vaccine expert with Gundersen hopes the arrival of a single dose vaccine will alleviate some concern about possible shortages.

"There is more help on the way and help that may change the equation. That help will be in the form of, hopefully, and my hopeful timeline is February, a new vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, that is a single dose vaccine, which makes it much easier, because you don't have to have people back for the second dose. That allows for the possibility for mass vaccination clinics," said Rajiv Naik, vaccine expert at Gundersen Health System.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine also does not require ultra cold refrigeration, which Dr. Naik points out, will allow for easier shipment and storage.