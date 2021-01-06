Mild and dry weather pattern

Moisture in the area…

Low level moisture is stuck in the region thanks to weak winds and a high pressure system. We managed a bit of sunshine, but the skies will close up again later tonight. Expect fog to reduce visibility overnight and tomorrow night.

Dense Fog Advisory…

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect tonight for parts of the News 19 viewing area until 10 am Thursday morning. Visibility will be near zero and freezing fog may also bring slippery roads and sidewalks. Please be cautious and allow extra time to reach your destination.

More clouds will develop…

A storm system is approaching the area and will spread more clouds into the region. The clouds will stop short of producing any rain or snow for us. That precipitation will stay well to the west and the storm will slide to the south of us.

Above normal weather continues…

Readings will stay a bit above average for the rest of this week despite more clouds, and there will be little chance of any rain or snow for us over the next 7 days.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden