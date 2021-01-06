Minnesota Update: 67 new deaths, 2,346 additional cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Wednesday that 67 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Forty of those who passed away in Wednesday's update were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,528 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The department said 3,553 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 2,346 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In southeastern Minnesota, 22 new cases were recorded in Winona County. Twenty-five people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Fillmore County reported seventeen new cases.

The department also reported approximately 24,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,762,307. MDH said approximately 3,031,983 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 427,587 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 33,193 health care workers MDH said. Health officials said 15,631 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 406,910 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 22,437 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,722 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

