No. 22 Northwestern women roll past Wisconsin 80-55

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Wisconsin 80-55. Northwestern took its first double-digit lead during a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Lindsey Pulliam and Sydney Wood scored 14 points apiece for Northwestern. Shaw was 6 of 7 from the field to reach a new career high in scoring. Jordan Hamilton had eight assists and Wood blocked three shots. Freshman Kate Thompson had a team-high nine points for Wisconsin. It was the first of four straight ranked opponents for the Badgers, including No. 19 Indiana on Sunday.