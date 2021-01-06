Rep. Kind condemns violent protests at U.S. Capitol

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind said he's calling on the president to call for order and calm in the wake of violent rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Kind made his comments in a Zoom call with media Wednesday afternoon from Washington. He said he was safe but won't 'cede any ground to these hooligans.'

He said it was a disappointment when 'today should be a day of celebration' for the peaceful transfer of power.

The congressman called out his fellow congressmen who he said spread lies and made false claims about election fraud. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society now, who think this is entirely appropriate, to attempt a coup d'etat of our government because of what they've been led to believe.

Kind then called on the president to call off the demonstrators.

He expressed concern about the effect it will have on the democratic process. "For too long in this country, we've treated our democracy like it's some kind of football that we can just kick around without any consequences. Well, our democracy is not a football, it's more like an egg, and if you break it, good luck putting those pieces back together again."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Wednesday afternoon that Congress will resume counting electoral votes Wednesday evening now that the Capitol was cleared.

In his Zoom call, Kind said if there is any objections over Wisconsin's electoral votes, he'd be there to defend them.

Ultimately, despite any objections, the votes will confirm that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice-President.