Better late than never, Logan and Central athletes begin practice

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Sports are back at Logan and Central High School.

Wednesday is the first day of in-person practices for winter sports athletes from both schools.

The last public school athletic event in La Crosse was when the Central boys basketball team took on Onalaska last March.

The Red Raiders were back on the floor at the Hackett gymnasium.

Central was on the verge of qualifying for state for the 5th year in a row before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the postseason short.

They lost a ton of senior talent from that squad.

But on Wednesday, it was all about just finally getting back on the floor.

"It's exciting. Obviously, it's been a long nine months for us. From the end of the season last year. having the highest of highs to the lowest of lows hours later. But we worked through that and brought closure to a great group of kids and a great group of seniors. Then it was time to turn the page to try and turn to the next group here," said head coach Todd Fergot.

"It feels amazing because we've been shooting outside for however long. It just feels good to be inside with the guys again," said junior Devon Fielding.

Central and Logan will actually open the season against each other on January 14.

Both the boys and girls basketball teams will meet that evening.